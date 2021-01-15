Riverside County Announces More Upcoming Vaccine Appointments

Registration is now open for several COVID-19 vaccine clinics planned for those in Phase 1A (all tiers), and 1B (tier 1), which includes individuals 65 and older.

There will be more than 11,000 additional appointments available across all RUHS-Public Health clinics from Jan. 19 – Jan. 22. Appointments are available on a first-come, first-serve basis within the current tiers. More appointments will be available as additional vaccine is received.

“We continue to expand our county vaccine clinics, so that more people can get the vaccine and be protected from the virus,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Our residents want this vaccine as quickly as possible and these clinics will help get it out to the community.”

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge, however those who show up must register prior to arrival, have an appointment, and show proof of eligibility (badge, business identification, letter of proof from employer). Medical insurance information will be requested.

Those 65 and older must have proof of age, such as a driver’s license. Seniors who need help registering can call 2-1-1.

To see the description of the various tiers and to sign up for an appointment, visit www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.

There are more than 175 COVID-19 vaccine providers in Riverside County. Residents should also check with their primary care physician, urgent care and pharmacy to see if they have vaccine available.

The following locations will have vaccine clinics starting Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Friday, Jan. 22. Hours of operation 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Corona High School

1150 W. 10th Street

Corona, CA, 92882

Heritage High School

26001 Briggs Road

Menifee, CA, 92585

San Gorgonio Middle School

1591 Cherry Avenue

Beaumont, CA, 92223

Indio Fairgrounds (Fullenwider Auditorium)

46350 Arabia Street

Indio, CA. 92201

The information in this article is from the County of Riverside