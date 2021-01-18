Indio Man Accused in Fatal Shooting Due in Court

BANNING (CNS) – Arraignment is scheduled Tuesday for a 38-year-old man accused of shooting a motorist found inside a crashed vehicle in Indio.

Miguel Mejia Cazarez of Indio was arrested Jan. 12 on suspicion of gunning down 39-year-old Jose Luis Villegas III of Mecca that evening.

Cazarez, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, is charged with murder and misdemeanor hit- and-run. He also faces a sentence-enhancing allegation of discharging a firearm causing great bodily injury.

Police were sent about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 12 to 82-045 Avenue 44 and found a vehicle crashed into the fence of a business, and the driver suffering from a fatal gunshot wound, according to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron.

According to Riverside County coroner’s officials, Villegas was shot in the 82-000 block of Ocotillo Avenue, down the street from where his vehicle crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives determined the victim had been in a “confrontation” with Cazarez prior to the shooting, Guitron said, but did not elaborate.

Cazarez has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County, court records show.