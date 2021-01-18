Spotlight 29 Casino Hosting Job Fair Tuesday

Spotlight 29 Casino is hosting a job fair on Tuesday, January 19.

The casino is looking to fill various positions in various departments including staff for their new “Taproom 29” brewery and restaurant.

Available Taproom 29 positions include bartenders and beverage servers, which will receive a $25/hour guaranteed salary, including wages and tips.

All open positions will include healthcare benefits that start within the first 30 days (including medical, dental, vision, and life insurance), competitive wages, a 401(k) program, paid PTO and vacation time, opportunities for advancement, and free dealer training.

Other hiring opportunities exist for a variety of other positions in food and beverage, table games, facilities, information technology, events staff, and more.

“We are looking for energetic, innovative and motivated candidates to join our expanding teams,” said Ryan C. Walker, General Manager of the Casino Enterprises. “Extraordinary people who join our teams at both casinos will experience the best hourly wages in the local community, a fun and exciting atmosphere and many opportunities for advancement.”

Qualified applicants are advised to “dress for success” and bring copies of their resume with them to the casino from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM Tuesday.

It is not necessary to make appointments in advance.

Applicants are asked to park at the front of the casino outdoors parking lot and enter through the main public casino entrance.

Everyone is required to go through a temperature screening and wear a facemask.

For a full list of open positions and more details, visit the Spotlight 29 website spotlight29.com/careers.