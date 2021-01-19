Brush Fire Burning Near Thermal

MECCA (CNS) – Firefighters Tuesday were battling a 30-acre wind-driven brush fire near Mecca.

The blaze was reported about 4:40 a.m. in the area of Pierce Street and Avenue 73, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

About three dozen firefighters were sent to the scene. The California Highway Patrol reported the blaze was heading east toward state Route 86.

County fire spokesman Rob Roseen said firefighters were contending with high winds in the area.

No injuries or structure damage had been reported as of late morning.

Pierce Street was closed in both directions between Avenue 72 and Avenue 73.

This story has been updated