NBCares Silver Lining Your Dirty Apron

Many of the Coachella Valley’s restaurants have been severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. There has been a back and forth and series of closing and opening, indoor and then outdoor dining. In this NBCares popular, chef and owner of Copley’s in Palm Springs shares how he decided to take his talents to Zoom by creating “Your Dirty Apron.” This is a live online cooking course with Andrew Copley in his home kitchen to teach you how to make delicious meals in 60-80 minutes; a true Silver Lining.