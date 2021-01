“One Night in Miami” Interview with Kingsley Ben-Adir (Malcolm X) and Eli Goree (Muhammad Ali)

Kingsley Ben-Adir deservingly won the Breakthrough Actor Gotham Award for playing Malcolm X in Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” and Eli Goree channels Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali in the entertaining and thought-provoking Amazon film. I spoke with the actors about their inspiration, working with King, and what they hope for audience to get after watching the movie.

“One Night in Miami” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

