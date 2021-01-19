16,537 New Coronavirus Cases, 128 New Deaths Tuesday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 16,537 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 128 additional deaths Tuesday bringing the countywide totals to 250,436 cases and 2,645 deaths.

Due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, Riverside County health officials did not provide updated COVID-19 numbers Monday.

There are 2,582 new COVID19 cases and 18 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 3,457 (+245) cases, 44 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,031 (+399) cases, 71 (+4) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,174 (+231) cases, 89 (+4) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 882 (+77) cases, 27 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,304 (+184) cases, 82 (+3) deaths

Indian Wells: 164 (+5) cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 2,850 (+179) cases, 43 (+4) deaths

Indio: 10,609 (+676) cases, 149 (+3) deaths

Coachella: 6,952 (+337) cases, 56 deaths

Thousand Palms: 848 (+86) cases, 5 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 554 (+41) cases, 6 deaths

Thermal: 408 (+19) cases, 4 deaths

Mecca: 1,016 (+33) cases, 16 deaths

North Shore: 303 (+2) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 763 (+26) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 173 (+12) cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 255 (+16) cases, 1 death

Anza: 114 (+14) cases, no deaths

There are 81,317 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 99,929 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 1,524 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Tuesday, down from 1,563 Friday. That number includes 344 patients in intensive care units.

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity is at 0.0%. The zero-percent capacity means the county’s hospitals are now in their surge plans; it does not mean there are no ICU beds available.

The 128 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 2,645.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 169,119.

Riverside County’s overall state-calculated positivity rate rose from 23.1% to 25.8%.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 33 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

In Riverside County, health officials said the Moderna vaccine doses being used at county-run vaccination clinics scheduled for this week are not from the affected batch.

Officials also said that shipments of vaccine distributed from the county to private providers countywide are also not thought to be from the affected batch.

Adverse reactions at both county-run vaccine clinics and private entities within Riverside County have so far been rare, officials said.

“We are checking with our partners, and at this time, we have not found any within Riverside County providers. We are also not aware of providers that have seen adverse reactions. We continue to see that adverse reactions are rare,” county Executive Office spokeswoman Brooke Federico said.

According to the state, more than 330,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were included in the affected lot, and they were distributed to 287 locations across California. The 330,000 doses are roughly 10% of the 3.2 million doses the state has received overall from Moderna and Pfizer.

No other significant issues with allergic reactions have occurred at any other location where the affected lot was distributed, according to the state.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

