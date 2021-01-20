Power Restored In Indio, La Quinta, Thermal And Bermuda Dunes

Taylor Martinez

UPDATE:

IID announced just before noon Wednesday power had been restored for customers in Indio, La Quinta, Thermal and Bermuda Dunes.

If you are still without power they advise you to check your main breaker or give them a call.

ORIGINAL:

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Nearly 1,500 customers collectively lost power this morning in the cities of Indio and La Quinta, and the unincorporated communities of Thermal and Bermuda Dunes.

The first outage was reported in an unspecified portion of Thermal about 6:30 a.m., affecting 234 power customers, according to the Imperial Irrigation District.

Then at about 9 a.m., IID officials announced additional outages in Bermuda Dunes, Indio and La Quinta affecting an estimated 1,257 customers in total.

The utility said the latest outage affected customers in an area bounded by Fred Waring Drive to the north, and then south to the intersection of Miles Avenue and Washington Street.

Causes for any of the outages were not given.

An estimated time of restoration was also not provided for any of the affected neighborhoods.

