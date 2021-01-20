President Biden Issues 15 Executive Actions, Two Agency Action

President Joe Biden issued 17 executive actions Wednesday, his first day in office.

Nine of the 17 actions directly reverse President Trump’s policies.

Here’s the actions reversed:

– Stopping the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO

– Rejoining the Paris Climate accord

– Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 President Trump actions on the environment

– Rescinding the Trump Administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity

– Reversing the Trump Administration’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslin-majority countries

– Undoing President Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement within the US

– Halting construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it

– Directing OMB director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undo President Trump’s regulatory approval process

Here’s the actions not reversed:

– Launching a “100 days masking challenge” asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Also requires masks and physical

– Creating the position of a COVID-19 Response Coordinator, reporting directly to President Biden and and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment

– Extending the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31

– Extending the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30

– Preventing workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity

– Fortifying DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children

– Extending deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a safe haven in the United States until June 30, 2022

– Requiring executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice