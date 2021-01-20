President Biden Issues 15 Executive Actions, Two Agency Action

Taylor Martinez - Information from CNN

President Joe Biden issued 17 executive actions Wednesday, his first day in office.

Nine of the 17 actions directly reverse President Trump’s policies.

Here’s the actions reversed:

– Stopping the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organization, with Dr. Fauci becoming the head of the delegation to the WHO

– Rejoining the Paris Climate accord

– Canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and directs agencies to review and reverse more than 100 President Trump actions on the environment

– Rescinding the Trump Administration’s 1776 Commission, directs agencies to review their actions to ensure racial equity

– Reversing the Trump Administration’s restrictions on US entry for passport holders from seven Muslin-majority countries

– Undoing President Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement within the US

– Halting construction of the border wall by terminating the national emergency declaration used to fund it

– Directing OMB director to develop recommendations to modernize regulatory review and undo President Trump’s regulatory approval process

Here’s the actions not reversed:

– Launching a “100 days masking challenge” asking Americans to wear masks for 100 days. Also requires masks and physical

– Creating the position of a COVID-19 Response Coordinator, reporting directly to President Biden and and managing efforts to produce and distribute vaccines and medical equipment

– Extending the existing nationwide moratorium on evictions and foreclosures until at least March 31

– Extending the existing pause on student loan payments and interest for Americans with federal student loans until at least September 30

– Preventing workplace discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity

– Fortifying DACA after Trump’s efforts to undo protections for undocumented people brought into the country as children

– Extending deferrals of deportation and work authorizations for Liberians with a safe haven in the United States until June 30, 2022

– Requiring executive branch appointees to sign an ethics pledge barring them from acting in personal interest and requiring them to uphold the independence of the Department of Justice

