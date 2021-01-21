Coachella Valley Leaders React To Presidential Inauguration

As America welcomes the 46th President, there are many emotions and expectations. NBC Palm Springs has reaction from local political leaders and organizers on what they expect to see from the Biden administration.

With nearly 50 years of service in Washington, Joe Biden brings unprecedented experience to the presidency, and with many challenges ahead local leaders are feeling hopeful.

Ceremonies looking different, due to the pandemic and the attack on the capitol several weeks ago.

“I think that what’s going to happen is we’re going to have calm for the first time in four years. Joe Biden is a calm man, he’s kind of a quiet man if you will, in comparison to what we’ve had in the last four years,” said Elle Kurpiewski, Political Development Director with Democratic Headquarters Of The Desert.

Coachella Valley leaders retweeting President Biden’s tweets, calling the day a beautiful one, and congratulating the new administration.

“The magnitude of this election and where it will stand in the history of the united states cannot be overstated, and you know what else, what it means to California. with Vice President Harris and now Senator Padilla, it’s so exciting, it’s almost overwhelming,” explained Joy Silver, Former State Senate Candidate.

The East Valley Republican Women posting on Facebook more claims that the election was rigged, they did not respond to severy requests for comment.

Another impactful moment, watching the first female vice president in U.S. history assume the office.

“I really wasn’t sure I’d ever see it. I’m where my pearl earrings, I think she is extremely qualified for the position,” added Kurpiewski.

“Vice President Harris, with her background and her understanding of how those systems work and being able to move things forward certainly an opportunity for women and for more diversity in our racial injustices. I’m really expecting a lot from her to be able to lead,” said Silver.

Local political organizers also say they are happy with the diverse cabinet President Biden has chosen, looking forward to what is to come.