Fantasy Springs Casino Is Hiring In Multiple Departments

The Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio is looking to fill multiple food service, gaming and finance jobs.

The casino, owned by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, is seeking restaurant servers, bussers, cooks, wok chefs, bartenders, beverage servers and food and beverage assistant managers.

Positions for table games floor supervisors, dual rate dealers and cash operators are also open.

Available jobs can be viewed at https://www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment and the casino’s human resources department can be reached by calling 760-238-5687.

“Fantasy Springs offers competitive wages, attractive benefit packages, on-the-job training, and opportunity for career advancement,” said Robert Silverang, the casino’s human resources director. “We’re looking for talented, outgoing, service-oriented people to add value to our dedicated team.”

Fantasy Springs reopened in June after voluntarily shuttering along with several other regional tribal casinos due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While large-scale concerts remain on hold, the casino is offering several concerts per week at its smaller venues, along with access to several restaurants and bars amid coronavirus-related protocols.

Fantasy Springs is located at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway.