NBCares Silver Linings: COVID Child Care Service

In March of 2019, several high school graduates realized the life-changing effects of a stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus pandemic. Since getting together was not an option, these mostly college students met up on Zoom and hatched an idea to help the community of essential workers. From that moment COVID Child Care was created. A network of more than 700 childcare and tutoring providers to assist families with needs in 3 states. This type of planning, creation and free help is a true silver lining.