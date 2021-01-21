Palm Desert Offering Restaurant Recovery Loan Program

Palm Desert restaurants facing shutdown can now apply for the City’s Unite Palm Desert Restaurant Recovery loan program.

The City has earmarked $800,000 for the program,

Loans will be made in $5,000 increments plus $1,000 per full time equivalent employee up to a total of $10,000 per establishment.

Loans will not require repayment if participating restaurants comply with State public health orders.

Participating restaurants must offer take-out and, if available, delivery services while retaining the number of employees listed in the application through May 31, 2021 in order for loans to be considered for forgiveness.

Applications and guidelines can be found at PDbizsupport.com.

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, January 31.

A current City of Palm Desert business license is required to qualify.

Recipients can expect funds in about 30 days following an executed loan agreement.

Palm Desert Mayor Kathleen Kelly said the new program will support one of the community’s vital business sectors.

“We are extremely grateful to all of our businesses who are supporting current health orders for the sake of the common good despite the hardship on them,” Kelly said. “This bold addition to the other support available is designed to particularly sustain our hard-hit restaurants, such a key part of our community and economy.”

For more information about the program and eligibility you can email bizsupport@cityofpalmdesert.org or call the City’s business support hotline at 760-776-6362.