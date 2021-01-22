Appointments for COVID-19 vaccine clinics available Saturday for upcoming clinics

Riverside County will open appointments Saturday (Jan. 23) at noon for next week’s vaccine clinics in Corona, Menifee, Beaumont and Indio. Approximately 10,000 appointments will be available for anyone within Phase 1A (all tiers) and Phase 1B (tier 1), which includes individuals 65 years of age or older. All clinics on Mondays and Fridays will be reserved only for seniors.

Participants will need to show proof of eligibility (badge, business identification, letter of proof from employer) and have an appointment when they arrive at the clinic. If an individual cannot show proof of eligibility or does not have an appointment they will be turned away.

“This is welcome news for so many of our residents who are extremely eager to get the vaccine,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “We are just as eager to get our weekly shipments of vaccine so we can offer more appointments. The county team is doing a tremendous job vaccinating thousands of people at these public health clinics within just a few days of receiving the vaccine.”

Residents who want to get vaccinated can visit the new Riverside University Health System-Public Health vaccine website www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine starting at noon Saturday for an appointment. Residents 65 years of age or older who need help registering for an appointment, can call 2-1-1.

The following locations will have vaccine clinics starting Monday, Jan. 25 through Friday, Jan. 29. Hours of operation 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Appointments are required at all sites, on all days.

On Mondays and Fridays, the following locations will be open for seniors only.

Corona High School

1150 W. 10th Street

Corona, CA 92882

Heritage High School

26001 Briggs Road

Menifee, CA 92585

San Gorgonio Middle School

1591 Cherry Avenue

Beaumont, CA 92223

Indio Fairgrounds (Fullenwider Auditorium)

46350 Arabia Street

Indio, CA 92201

Tuesdays through Thursdays, the following clinics will be open for everyone in Phase 1A (all tiers) and Phase 1B (tier 1) as well as those age 65 and over.

The clinics will provide vaccines free of charge, however those who show up must register prior to arrival, have an appointment and show proof of eligibility. Medical insurance information will be requested, although not required.

When appointments are open, the new county site will continue to link to the state’s vaccine registration portal. Please note that if all appointments are booked when completing the state’s registration, users will not be able to secure a time.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine.

This information is directly from Riverside County Health