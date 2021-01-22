Bary Freet Elected 2021 Chairman of the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority

Retired Palm Springs Fire Chief, Bary Freet has been elected 2021 Chairman of the Mount San Jacinto Winter Park Authority.

Freet began his long career in public service in 1969, serving in multiple positions in administration and natural resources management with the National Park Service and Bureau of Land Management. He joined the Palm Springs Fire Department in 1986 and rose through the administrative ranks, being named fire chief in 1994, a position he held until his retirement in 2004. He next served as executive director of the Weil Institute of Critical Care Medicine for approximately two years, and has served on numerous civic and charitable boards.

According to Freet, “The past year has been a challenging one for the Tram, as it has for so many businesses due to the pandemic. We look forward to welcoming our guests back soon and the long-awaited completion of our Mountain Station renovation. It is an honor to serve as the 2021 chair.”

Freet succeeds 2020 Chair Brian Nestande, a 2015 Riverside County MSJWPA appointee and deputy Riverside County executive officer. Other officers elected for 2021 are Vice Chair Jerry Ogburn, Secretary Brian Conley and Treasurer Jeff Ohlfs.

The current Authority members are: Jerry Ogburn and Nancy Stuart appointed by the Palm Springs City Council; Bary Freet and Brian Nestande appointed by the Riverside County Board of Supervisors; and Brian Conley, Sandra Magana-Cuellar and Jeff Ohlfs appointed by the Governor.