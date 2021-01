Five-Vehicle Crash on I-10 Causes Traffic Jam

A five-vehicle crash near Palm Desert was causing gridlock Friday on Interstate 10.

The crash was reported just after 2 p.m. on the westbound side of the freeway just east of Monterey Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision prompted all lanes to be closed as emergency crews checked to see if anyone was injured and an ambulance made its way to the scene, the CHP said.

According to Sigalert.com, traffic near the crash was moving at 5 mph.