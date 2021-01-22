Man Dies in Police Custody outside Indio Cardenas

A man dies in police custody Friday afternoon outside the Indio Cardenas Market off Highway 111.

Around 4:30 in the afternoon, Indio Police were called to the grocery store after people reported the man acting suspicious at Cardena’s and surrounding stores. When police got there, they said he was under the influence and was “not well.”

Police took him into custody and called paramedics. Police say the man died in the parking while paramedics were on scene.

The Riverside County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and we’re told they will determine whether the man was intoxicated. His identity is unknown, police say he was an adult Hispanic male.

When asked if there was an altercation or if the man resisted arrest, Indio Police Public Information Officer Ben Guitron could only tell us officers witnessed a man who was “not well” and was under the influence.

Viewer video of the incident shows several officers standing over the man’s body next to a police SUV with the doors ajar.