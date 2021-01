“No Man’s Land” Behind-the-Scenes: Interview with Sibling Filmmakers Conor & Jake Allyn

The Allyn Brothers create a modern day western thriller with a dramatic twist and I’m here for it! Conor directs while Jake co-writes the screenplay and stars as Jackson Greer, a young man from Texas who must learn to love the land he was taught to hate.

Take a look at my interview with the brothers as they take us behind-the-scenes of the making of “No Man’s Land.” The film is now out on-demand from IFC Films.

To see our complete interview, click here.