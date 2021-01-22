2,724 New Coronavirus Cases, 38 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 2,724 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 38 additional deaths Friday bringing the countywide totals to 258,352 cases and 2,777 deaths.

There are 456 new COVID19 cases and 2 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 3,594 (+58) cases, 48 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,201 (+69) cases, 74 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,248 (+25) cases, 89 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 922 (+20) cases, 28 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,412 (+45) cases, 85 (+1) deaths

Indian Wells: 169 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 2,924 (+24) cases, 44 deaths

Indio: 10,932 (+122) cases, 157deaths

Coachella: 7,138 (+51) cases, 59 deaths

Thousand Palms: 882 (+12) cases, 5 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 568 (+4) cases, 6 deaths

Thermal: 419 (+7) cases, 4 deaths

Mecca: 1,053 (+14) cases, 16 deaths

North Shore: 318 (+1) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 784 (+2) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 178 (+1) cases, 2 deaths

Cabazon: 259 (+1) cases, 1 death

Anza: 113 cases, no deaths

There are 78,572 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 102,771 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 1,497 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Friday, down from 1,529 Thursday. That number includes 335 patients in intensive care units.

The 11-county Southern California region’s available ICU capacity is at 0.0%. The zero-percent capacity means the county’s hospitals are now in their surge plans; it does not mean there are no ICU beds available.

The 38 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 2,777.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 177,003.

Riverside County health officials said the Moderna vaccine doses being used at county-run vaccination clinics scheduled for this week are not from that batch.

Officials also said that shipments of vaccine distributed from the county to private providers countywide are also not thought to be from the affected batch.

Adverse reactions at both county-run vaccine clinics and private entities within Riverside County have so far been rare, officials said.

“We are checking with our partners, and at this time, we have not found any within Riverside County providers. We are also not aware of providers that have seen adverse reactions. We continue to see that adverse reactions are rare,” county Executive Office spokeswoman Brooke Federico said.

According to the state, more than 330,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were included in the affected lot, and they were distributed to 287 locations across California. The 330,000 doses are roughly 10% of the 3.2 million doses the state has received overall from Moderna and Pfizer.

No other significant issues with allergic reactions have occurred at any other location where the affected lot was distributed, according to the state. It was not clear which other locations received the affected doses.

Riverside County’s overall COVID-19 positive rate is 23.5%, down from 25.8% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 35 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The regional ICU bed metric is a key benchmark under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, which went into effect on Dec. 6. The order was triggered when ICU bed availability across Southern California fell below 15%.

The mandate is expected to remain in effect until bed availabilities recover.

The current stay-at-home order impacts bars, theaters, museums, hair salons, indoor recreational facilities, amusement parks and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed.

Restaurants are confined to takeout and delivery, with capacity limitations on retail outlets.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 1/22/2020