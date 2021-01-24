Gov. Newsom expected to lift stay-at-home order, according to CA Restaurant Association

Sunday night, the California Restaurant Association sent an email to its members saying “the Governor will announce tomorrow that the stay-at-home order will be lifted in all regions of the state.”

The group says that this is “good news,” and is expecting an announcement to arrive Monday morning.

According to the e-mail, senior officials with the Newsom administration informed the CRA about the coming changes.

The letter does not detail what comes next for the state, and has not been confirmed by Gov. Newsom.

It is anticipated that California will fall back under the color-coded tier system.

If that’s the case, Riverside County will return to the most-restrictive, purple tier.

The purple tier does allow for a few more activities than the stay-at-home order does, for example, outdoor dining has been previously allowed.