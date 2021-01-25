PSPD Asking for Assistance Identifying Possible Kidnapping Suspect

According to officers, “the 8-year-old and his father were staying at the hotel and the 8-year-old left their room one minute before the father did to meet with some friends a few rooms away. When the father arrived at the friend’s hotel room, he discovered his child was not there. The father began searching for his son and saw him being held by an unknown male and walking through the hotel. A confrontation occurred between the father and suspect that left the suspect with facial injuries.”

The suspect, who is not known to the family, fled the hotel.

The child was not harmed and was reunited with his father.

Suspect description:

– white male adult in his 30’s

– approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall

– curly dark hair

– last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black hoodie, black pants, black boots, and a hiking type backpack.

If you recognize this person, witnessed this incident, or have further information they ask you to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-327-1441.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.