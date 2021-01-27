Beaumont vaccine clinic to close Friday due to predicted severe weather

Health officials are closing the vaccine clinic at San Gorgonio Middle School in Beaumont Friday (Jan. 29) due to the severe weather predicted for the region.

The other clinics planned for Friday remain scheduled, but officials will be monitoring the situation at each location to ensure the public’s safety.

Those with appointments Friday at the Beaumont location will be rescheduled to Monday at the same time.

Patients will be contacted by email to confirm the new appointment.