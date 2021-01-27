Charges Expected For Parolee Accused of Attempting to Kidnap Boy

UPDATE 1/27/21

Felony charges are expected to be filed Thursday against a parolee accused of trying to kidnap an 8-year-old boy, whose father came to his son’s rescue at a Palm Springs hotel.

Joseph Ryan Harvey, 30, of Bermuda Dunes was taken into custody at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Indian Canyon Drive, less than a half-mile from the hotel where he allegedly attempted to abduct the youngster on Sunday night.

Harvey remains in custody at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning without bail.

According to the Palm Springs Police Department, Harvey was identified as the suspect through witness testimony, surveillance footage and facial trauma that investigators say he suffered in the altercation with the boy’s father.

Patrol officers were sent about 11:20 p.m. Sunday to a hotel in the 400 block of East Tahquitz Canyon Way and learned that the youngster was snatched while on his way to visit friends a few rooms away from where he was staying with his father, officials said. Police did not identify the hotel, but there is a Hilton property at that address.

When the boy’s dad arrived at the friends’ room to check on his son, he was not there, police said.

“The father began searching for his son and saw him being held by an unknown male and walking through the hotel,” according to a police statement. “A confrontation occurred between the father and suspect that left the suspect with facial injuries.”

He escaped before police arrived. Police said the victim’s family — whose names were withheld — did not know Harvey, who has a prior felony conviction in Riverside County for burglary.

Palm Springs police asked for the public’s help in connecting Harvey to possible similar incidents. Anyone with information was urged to call Detective Edman Escallada at 760-323-8129. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

UPDATE 1/26/21

An arrest was made Tuesday morning following an attempted kidnapping in Palm Springs.

The Palm Springs Police Department announced the arrest on Facebook saying they have the suspect in holding as they continue to investigate, but detectives are confident they have the suspect involved in this incident.

PSPD also thanked the community for their help in the search

ORIGINAL 1/25/21

The Palm Springs Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for questioning for kidnapping.

Police received reports Sunday night that an 8-year-old boy was being kidnapped at a hotel downtown.