City of Palm Desert Delivers PPE to Businesses on El Paseo

The City of Palm Desert is passing out free personal protective equipment to area businesses as they get ready for an influx of customers.

City officials took to the yellow Courtesy Cart to deliver the items after Governor Newsom lifted stay-at-home orders, put in place December 6th, earlier this week.

The county of Riverside now heads back into the purple tier which allows retail stores to reopen at 25% capacity, outdoor dining, nail and hair salons and barbershops to operate with safeguards.

This donation of PPE will allow the public to have a safe shopping and dining experience.