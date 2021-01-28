DMV: Behind-the-Wheel Driving Tests Return February 1st

The California Department of Motor Vehicles will resume behind-the-wheel driving tests statewide on February 1.

The DMV previously postponed all behind-the-wheel tests through the end of January in response to COVID-19.

The DMV will automatically reschedule customers for behind-the-wheel drive test appointments that were canceled between December 14 and February 1.

Rescheduling is expected to begin in the next two weeks, and customers will be notified by text of their rescheduled appointment.

DMV anticipates new appointments for behind-the-wheel tests will be available in mid-February once all previously postponed tests have been rescheduled.

Safety measures in place for behind-the-wheel tests include required face coverings, responding to health screening questions, temperature checks, cracked windows for increased air circulation and seat covers.

The DMV encourages all customers to use its online services, expanded virtual services and other service channels to complete transactions, including eligible driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals.

For more information visit https://www.dmv.ca.gov/portal/