Rep. Ruiz Returns Home After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Rep. Raul Ruiz reported Wednesday he has returned home eight days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“I’m home with my family, my treasures, my loves. Oh, how I missed them,” Ruiz wrote in a Facebook status update posted from the Washington, D.C. area at 9:04 p.m. PST.

“I was cleared this morning by the DC COVID case manager and I called a coronavirus physician specialist friend for a second opinion. This trip was exhausting. I get winded easily with walking. I’m drained and going to bed. I have an 8am start tomorrow.”

Ruiz, D-Palm Desert, said in a statement released Jan. 19 that he had taken multiple COVID-19 tests over the previous 72 hours in preparation for attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He said he received an initial negative the preceding weekend but tested positive for COVID-19 Jan. 19.morning.

Ruiz, 48, is a physician. He represents the 36th District that stretches across much of Riverside County, from San Jacinto east to California’s border with Arizona.