Treasure Hunting with Kea Peahu and Owen Vaccaro from FINDING ‘OHANA

“Finding ‘Ohana” is a fun adventure movie that has family at its heart. Our heroine is Kea Peanu as Pili, a curious geocacher from New York who is forced to move to Hawaii. But the mythical Peruvian treasure beckons so Pili must enlist the help of her friend, Casper, played by Owen Vacarro.

I spoke with the child actors to talk about the making of the movie and what they hope for viewers to get after watching “Finding ‘Ohana.”

“Finding ‘Ohana” streams on Netflix on January 29th.

Check out my complete FINDING ‘OHANA interviews right here.