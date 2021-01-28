Vaccine appointments open for Riverside County residents 85+

Riverside County opened additional coronavirus vaccine clinics Thursday, but these appointments are only for those 85 and older.

There are a total of 33 clinics with dates running from Friday, January 29 through February 8.

CLICK HERE TO VIEW THESE APPOINTMENTS

There are seven clinics being held in the Coachella Valley, all located at the Indio Fairgrounds.

“In order to increase access for our most vulnerable populations, appointments for the County’s vaccination clinics as part of today’s (Jan. 28) release are for residents age 85 and older ONLY. Must show proof of age at time of appointment,” stated the County on their website.

They also said it’s important to note the registration links below will take you to a statewide registration portal.

If all appointments are filled by the time you finish the registration steps, you will not be able to secure an appointment.