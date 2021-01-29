Barricaded Desert Hot Springs Man Arrested

A wanted suspect is in jail after being barricaded in a Desert Hot Springs home Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 10800 block of San Miguel Road around 1:21 p.m. for a call of a man with a gun.

Police say 22-year-old Angel Perez was barricaded in a home for threatening to shoot at bail bondsmen.

After about an hour of negotiations, police say Perez surrendered peacefully.

Other agencies responded to assist the Desert Hot Springs Police Department including the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol’s air support.

This is a developing story. No other information is available on where the suspect was taken after arrest.