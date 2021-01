Deadline approaches for Rancho Mirage Small Business Grant

The deadline is quickly approaching for small businesses in Rancho Mirage to apply for the City’s Small Business grant.

Small businesses looking to apply have until the end of the day Sunday, January 31.

Here’s what you need to apply:

– Application www.RanchoMirageCa.gov

– W-9

– Articles of incorporation or DBA or LLC (Proof of Good Standing with the State)

– Business License

– Occupancy Certificate

– Number of years in business in Rancho Mirage

– ACH Form

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION