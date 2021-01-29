Jefferson St. closed for Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting investigation

Jefferson Street and Avenue 48 is closed Friday in all directions as the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducts an investigation on a fatal deputy-involved shooting.

We are currently investigating a deputy involved shooting on Jefferson Ave / Avenue 48 in La Quinta. Suspect is deceased. No deputies or community members were injured. Please avoid the area. This is an active investigation. Jefferson will be closed between Avenue 48 and Hwy 111 pic.twitter.com/YssM9Eqv8f — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) January 29, 2021

The Indio Police Department is also on scene of the incident.

Deputies were seen surrounding a red truck with weapons drawn, but NBC Palm Springs has not confirmed what led to this.

Officers advise to use alternate routes because it is unknown when the roads will reopen.

***ROAD CLOSURES***

Jefferson St and Ave 48 will be closed in all directions at the intersection. This closure will remain in effect for an unknown, extended time frame while the Riverside County Sheriff’s Dept conducts an investigation in LaQuinta. Please use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/B1wy53VDS9 — Indio Police Dept (@Indiopd) January 29, 2021

This article will be updated as information becomes available