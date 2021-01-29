Jefferson St. closed for Fatal Deputy-Involved Shooting investigation

Taylor Martinez

Jefferson Street and Avenue 48 is closed Friday in all directions as the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department conducts an investigation on a fatal deputy-involved shooting.

The Indio Police Department is also on scene of the incident.

Deputies were seen surrounding a red truck with weapons drawn, but NBC Palm Springs has not confirmed what led to this.

Officers advise to use alternate routes because it is unknown when the roads will reopen.

This article will be updated as information becomes available

