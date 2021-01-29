Partial Closure of 60 Freeway Planned in Badlands Saturday

The westbound Moreno Valley (60) Freeway in Beaumont will be shut down Saturday while crews make repairs to an overpass damaged in a crash, and motorists were advised to plan ahead to avoid the closure.

According to Caltrans, all westbound lanes will be taken out of service at the Interstate 10 connector to the 60, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday. The closure is expected to be lifted about 4 p.m.

The Sixth Street on-ramp to westbound I-10 will also be shut down as part of the work, officials said.

Railing and other segments of the overpass were damaged in a multi- vehicle wreck during the rainstorm Monday.

Caltrans recommended that motorists plan on using westbound I-10 through Beaumont, bypassing the 10/60 interchange and continuing into San Bernardino County, then detouring south via I-215 or other routes Saturday.

“Delays are expected, so please plan ahead and add time to your drive,” the agency said.

The eastbound 60 will not be impacted by the shutdown.

More information is available at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near- me/district-8.