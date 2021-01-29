Riverside County Health Officials Cancel Coachella, Stagecoach

Riverside County Public Health Officer, Dr. Cameron Kaiser, signed an order Friday officially cancelling the 2021 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Country Music Festival.

The events were planned for April 2021.

The order states, “If COVID-19 were detected at these festivals, the scope and number of attendees and the nature of the venue would make it infeasible, if not impossible, to track those who may be placed at risk.”

Due to the pandemic, Public Health Officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser today (Jan. 29) signed a public health order canceling Coachella Valley Music and Arts, Stagecoach Country Music festivals planned for April 2021. We look forward to when the events may return. https://t.co/YAIn8uTea9 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) January 29, 2021

There were previous rumors the 2021 festivals would move to the fall, that was according to Rolling Stone.

Riverside County Health officials didn’t specify if the festivals taking place in Fall 2021 will be allowed, but the order does state, “The order is issued based on concerns of a fall resurgence of COVID-19 both within the County of Riverside and worldwide.”

You can video the full order in Dr. Kaiser’s tweet.

Goldenvoice has not issued a statement yet.

This story is breaking and will be updated