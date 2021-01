Sheriff’s Deputies Investigate Fatal Shooting in Thousand Palms

A man was fatally wounded Friday in the unincorporated community of Thousand Palms, but details about the shooting were sketchy.

Deputies were sent to the 73600 block of Stanton Drive at 2:14 a.m. on reports of gunfire, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Lionel Murphy said deputies arrived to find a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim’s name was not immediately available, nor did sheriff’s officials release any information regarding a suspect.