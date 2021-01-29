Stanley Tucci and Director Harry Macqueen Reveals Heart of “Supernova”

Stanley Tucci and Director Harry Macqueen Reveals Heart of “Supernova”

Manny The Movie Guy Connect

“Supernova” made me cry and I’m blaming writer/director Harry Macqueen for creating a truthful depiction of a couple accepting the shortcomings of mortality.  Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth are great as a long-term couple whose love is tested after Tucci’s Tusker is diagnosed with dementia.

I spoke with Tucci and Macqueen about the making of the film.

“Supernova” opens in theaters January 29 and arrives on-demand on Feb. 16 – just in time for Valentine’s.

For my complete “Supernova” interview, click here.

Trending Stories