Stanley Tucci and Director Harry Macqueen Reveals Heart of “Supernova”

“Supernova” made me cry and I’m blaming writer/director Harry Macqueen for creating a truthful depiction of a couple accepting the shortcomings of mortality. Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth are great as a long-term couple whose love is tested after Tucci’s Tusker is diagnosed with dementia.

I spoke with Tucci and Macqueen about the making of the film.

“Supernova” opens in theaters January 29 and arrives on-demand on Feb. 16 – just in time for Valentine’s.

