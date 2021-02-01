Heroism, Family, and “Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission”

The new documentary-narrative hybrid “Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission” shines a light on Lt. Royal Stratton who led a deadly mission to save the lives of nine downed airmen adrift in enemy waters of the South Pacific. Shot partly at the Palm Springs Air Museum, the visually immersive film is written and directed by Stratton’s great nephew, Christopher Johnson. I spent some time with the filmmaker and his producing partner, Mariana Tosca, to talk about the making of the film.

“Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission” is out everywhere on demand beginning Feb. 2nd. Click here for more info and here to see my complete interview with the filmmakers.