3,962 New Coronavirus Cases, 80 New Deaths Over the Weekend in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 3,962 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 80 additional deaths Monday bringing the countywide totals to 275,872 cases and 3,171 deaths.

There are new 603 COVID19 cases and 19 new deaths in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 3,826 (+66) cases, 52 (+1) deaths

Cathedral City: 6,590 (+92) cases, 85 (+1) deaths

Palm Springs: 3,436 (+55) cases, 97 (+3) deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,016 (+25) cases, 31 (+1) deaths

Palm Desert: 3,647 (+46) cases, 92 (+3) deaths

Indian Wells: 178 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,133 (+52) cases, 48 deaths

Indio: 11,551 (+137) cases, 173 (+5) deaths

Coachella: 7,533 (+74) cases, 72 (+4) deaths

Thousand Palms: 961 (+12) cases, 5 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 601 (+3) cases, 7 (+1) deaths

Thermal: 446 (+6) cases, 4 deaths

Mecca: 1,087 (+8) cases, 16 deaths

North Shore: 335 (+4) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 830 (+4) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 195 (+3) cases, 3 deaths

Cabazon: 288 (+14) cases, 3 death

Anza: 128 (+2) cases, 1 death

There are 57,824 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 109,080 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 979 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Monday, down from 1,128 Friday. That number includes 268 patients in intensive care units.

The 80 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,171.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 214,877.

Citing improving conditions in hospitals, state health officials Monday lifted all regional stay-at-home orders, including in the 11-county Southern California region, but counties will still be subject to tight regulations of the restrictive “purple” tier of economic reopening guidelines.

The regional stay-at-home order was imposed in Southern California late last year when intensive-care unit capacity dropped below 15%. The regional capacity subsequently dropped to an adjusted 0%.

Meanwhile, Riverside County officials announced Friday that nearly 77% of all COVID-19 vaccine doses it has received– 149,079 out of 193,875 — have been administered countywide.

Riverside County’s vaccination rate is higher than the state average of around 50%, according to the county.

Those who are 65 years and older, along with hospital workers, first responders and teachers, are in the current qualifying tiers under the California Department of Public Health’s vaccination guidance.

According to health officials, about 800,000 county residents are eligible to receive shots based on current criteria.

The county’s available ICU space remains at 0%, along with the 11- county Southern California region.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week lifted his Dec. 6 stay-at-home order, which was based on areas sliding below a threshold of 15% available ICU space. He justified cancellation of the order last Monday by citing projections from the CDPH showing ICU availability recovering in the next month.

County Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton told the board that conditions are generally improving in county hospitals, with patients taking up about 83% of licensed available beds, compared to just over 90% during the holidays.

Yet the county remains in the most-restrictive, purple, tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.

The county’s overall COVID-19 positive rate is 20%, down from 23.5% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

The purple tier impacts bars, theaters, museums, indoor recreational facilities, amusement parks and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed. However, wineries, like restaurants, can provide outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Retail outlets are limited to 25% capacity, while hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can operate with safeguards in place.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 41 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 2/01/2020