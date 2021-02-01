Several Palm Springs Businesses Report Boost in Sales, More Help is on the Way

Following California Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement of lifting the regional stay-home order, several small businesses in Palm Springs are reporting a major boost in business.

“Yesterday, which was the first day of being fully open, was the best day we had in the month,” said Brandini Toffee manage Steven Tifft, “Foot traffic was up and the spending was up. Everyone was happy.”

Down the road, the owner of Palm Springs Fudge and Chocolate was also happy to welcome back customers saying to will help them stay in business.

However, there are still many businesses still struggling, but help is on the way.

The second round of California’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program will open for applications Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The assistance comes from the Governor’s Office of Business & Economic Development’s $500 million program.

Businesses are eligible for grants up to $25,000 based on annual revenue.

The deadline to apply is Monday, Feb. 8 by 6 p.m.

Any eligible applicants who did not receive funding during the first round will automatically be considered and do not need to re-apply.

The City of Palm Springs is inviting businesses who need assistance applying for the funds to call the City’s newly implemented COVID-19 Financial Aid Hotline at (760) 323-8273 or reach out with questions via email at PSAdvisor@palmspringsca.gov