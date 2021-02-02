Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Talk “Firefly Lane” with Manny the Movie Guy

I had a great time talking to Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke who play best friends in the upcoming Netflix series “Firefly Lane.” Based on the book by Kristin Hannah, Heigl is the overly ambitious Tully and Chalke is the family-centered Kate. I spoke with the actresses to talk about their interest in bringing the book to life, their characters, and why the greatest romance can be between best friends as well.

“Firefly Lane” lights up Netflix on Feb. 3rd. For more of my “Firefly Lane” interviews with the cast, click here.