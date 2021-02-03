Deputies to Crack Down on Drunken and Drugged Motorists Sunday

Deputies throughout Riverside County will be stepping up patrols on Sunday, looking to snare drunken and drug-impaired drivers before and after the Super Bowl.

“If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home,” sheriff’s Sgt. Joe Narisco said. “Have a family member who hasn’t been drinking go out on your behalf, or have your food delivered.”

Narisco said saturation patrols targeting impaired drivers are planned Sunday afternoon and evening.

The sergeant said it’s important for motorists to bear in mind that, like alcohol, “prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may affect your ability to drive safely.”

Under state law, anyone with a blood-alcohol level of .08 or higher is considered impaired. Deputies are also trained to detect marijuana or other drug impairment and can make an arrest based on field sobriety tests.

Penalties for anyone convicted of a DUI or drugged driving offense can include suspension or revocation of driving privileges, steep fines, jail time and prison if there are injuries involved.