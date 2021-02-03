Teenager Stabbed in Palm Springs, Suspect Remains at Large

A teenager was stabbed Wednesday morning in Palm Springs and remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

The stabbing was reported at about 4:15 a.m. in the 300 block of South Palm Canyon Drive, near West Baristo Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Sgt. Mike Casavan said the victim was a teenage boy, but did not provide additional identifying information.

The suspect fled the scene and has not been arrested or identified, police said.

South Palm Canyon Drive was closed for several hours while investigators worked the scene, but was reopened as of 11 a.m.

Witnesses were urged to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760- 323-8116.