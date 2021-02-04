CVUSD Security Director On Leave Following Solicitation of Prostitution Arrest

The Coachella Valley Unified School District announced Thursday its security director was on administration leave after he was arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution during a human trafficking operation.

“The district’s first priority and purpose is to provide a safe environment where students can learn and achieve,” a district statement said. “We will continue to monitor this situation and take further action as needed.”

Adam Sambrano Jr., 39, of Indio was arrested on Jan. 27 on Gerald Ford Drive in Palm Desert. He made $2,500 bail and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on July 15, jail records show. He has not yet been charged.

Sambrano, who has no documented felony convictions in Riverside County, was one of 64 people taken into custody during “Operation Reclaim & Rebuild.”

Riverside County’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force joined other agencies statewide with the goal of cracking down on suspects involved in prostitution rings and escort services, as well as rescuing the victims.

The series of law enforcement operations included arrests in La Quinta, Lake Elsinore, Murrieta, Palm Desert, Riverside and Temecula.

Authorities placed decoy advertisements on websites popularly used for soliciting prostitution, the department said. Prospective customers who responded to the ads were actually communicating with law enforcement personnel.

In all, 62 people were arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution, while one person was arrested on suspicion of lewd purposes, and another for allegedly aiding a person to commit prostitution, the department said.