Pilot Makes Emergency Landing Following Engine Failure in Jurupa Valley

A pilot contending with engine failure made a forced landing Thursday in a park adjacent to Flabob Airport in Jurupa Valley, walking away without injury and no apparent damage to the single-engine plane.

The “plane down” call was received about 12:50 p.m. in Rancho Jurupa Regional Sports Park, just off of Crestmore Road and 46th Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

“The pilot of the Cessna 150 … landed in an open area just south of Flabob Airport,” FAA spokesman Ian Gregor said. “The pilot was the only person on board.”

It was unclear whether the two-seat high-wing aircraft was arriving or departing at the time of the engine failure.

Firefighters and sheriff’s deputies reached the location, which is less than a block from the airport property line, within a couple of minutes and found the pilot outside the plane, waiting for them, according to reports from the scene.

Initial reports of a fuel leak under the plane were unfounded, and a county hazardous materials team was canceled prior to arrival.

Gregor said an FAA inspector was en route to the site to investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board was also notified.