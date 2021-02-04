Riverside County DA Investigator among 64 arrested in prostitution sting, 17 from the Coachella Valley

Riverside County’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force joined other agencies statewide with the goal of cracking down on suspects involved in prostitution rings and escort services, as well as rescuing the victims.

Among those arrested was Bryan Gaboury, an investigator with the Riverside County District Attorney.

The DA tells NBC Palm Springs Gaboury has been placed on administrative leave per Department policy pending an investigation.

Also arrested was the Coachella Valley Unified School District security director, Adam Sambrano Jr.

According to a press release on the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department website, 17 of the suspects arrested were from the Coachella Valley.

The series of law enforcement operations included arrests in La Quinta, Palm Desert, Indio, Palm Springs, Coachella, Thermal and several other Riverside County areas.

Authorities placed decoy advertisements on websites popularly used for soliciting prostitution, the department said. Prospective customers who responded to the ads were actually communicating with law enforcement personnel.

In all, 62 people were arrested on suspicion of soliciting prostitution, while one person was arrested on suspicion of lewd purposes, and another for allegedly aiding a person to commit prostitution, the department said.

Last year’s “Operation Reclaim & Rebuild” included participation from over 70 law enforcement agencies statewide and resulted in 76 adult and 11 minor victims being recovered; 266 males arrested for the charge of Solicitation; and 27 suspected traffickers and exploiters arrested. In total, 518 arrests were made, this is according to RSO.