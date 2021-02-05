Oscar-Nominee June Squibb Talks to Manny the Movie Guy about “Palmer”

Oscar-nominee June Squibb (“Nebraska”) stars as Vivian Palmer in the new Apple TV+ film “Palmer.” She plays the grandmother of Eddie Palmer (Justin Timberlake) and becomes the link between her grandson and Sam (Ryder Allen), the neglected child of her neighbor Shelly (Juno Temple).

I spent some time with the lovely actress to talk about her interest in the film, working with Justin Timberlake and Ryder Allen, and the movie’s bullying theme. And of course, Penelope’s Flying Princess Club!

“Palmer” is now out on Apple TV+. To see more of my “Palmer” interview, click here.