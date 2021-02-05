981 New Coronavirus Cases, 11 New Deaths Friday in Riverside County

Riverside County health officials are reporting 981 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths Friday bringing the countywide totals to 280,170 cases and 3,320 deaths.

There are 126 new COVID19 cases and 1 new death in the Coachella Valley.

Here are the numbers for the Coachella Valley city-by-city:

Desert Hot Springs: 3,886 (+9) cases, 54 deaths

Cathedral City: 6,667 cases, 89 deaths

Palm Springs: 3,479(+22) cases, 100 deaths

Rancho Mirage: 1,025 (-1) cases, 33 deaths

Palm Desert: 3,698 (+5) cases, 93 deaths

Indian Wells: 181 cases, 6 deaths

La Quinta: 3,168 (+11) cases, 50 deaths

Indio: 11,681 (+34) cases, 178 deaths

Coachella: 7,612 (+25) cases, 72 deaths

Thousand Palms: 974 (+5) cases, 5 deaths

Bermuda Dunes: 605 (+1) cases, 7 deaths

Thermal: 452 (+1) cases, 4 deaths

Mecca: 1,091 (+1) cases, 17 (+1) deaths

North Shore: 335 (+1) cases, 2 death

Oasis: 837 (+3) cases, 6 deaths

Sky Valley: 206 (+2) cases, 3 deaths

Cabazon: 297 (+4) cases, 3 death

Anza: 134 (+3) cases, 1 death

There are 48,264 active cases of coronavirus. This number is derived from the total number of confirmed cases and the subtraction of the total number of recoveries and deaths.

At this time age group, 18 – 39 continues to have the highest number of confirmed cases in the county with 110,557 cases.

According to the Riverside University Health System, 847 patients infected with coronavirus were hospitalized countywide as of Friday, down from 864 Thursday. That number includes 220 patients in intensive care units.

The 11 newly reported fatalities bring the county’s coronavirus death toll to 3,320.

The number of documented patient recoveries stands at 228,586.

County Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton told the board the county’s ICU space remains at 0% capacity, along with the 11-county Southern California region. However, he pointed out that the peak in hospitalizations now appears to have been in the second week of January, with signs pointing to a continuing decline, though it was unclear when the county might recover to pre-surge levels.

According to Saruwatari, to date, the county has received 204,375 Pfizer and Moderna SARS-Cov-2 vaccine doses, and roughly 86% of that stock has already been administered.

RUHS Dr. Geoffrey Leung told the board there are ongoing supply challenges, but the county is focused on offering immunizations “to the most vulnerable,” by which he meant seniors, mainly those over 85 years old.

“We know call center wait times have been long,” Leung said. “We’re increasing staff and improving out technology platform to make scheduling easier.”

The reservation portal to make an appointment for vaccination can be accessed via http://www.rivcoph.org/COVID-19-Vaccine. Those who need assistance may also call the county’s 211 help line.

Although the county is making vaccination of seniors a priority, others who qualify under the California Department of Public Health’s Phase 1 guidelines include hospital workers, first responders, teachers and anyone over 65.

The doubling time — or the number of days in which documented virus cases increase 100% — is 48 days. A doubling rate of seven days is reason for alarm, while expanding doubling times point to moderation, or gradual success in virus containment, according to health officials.

The county is still in the most restrictive “purple” tier of the governor’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework.

The overall countywide COVID-19 testing positivity rate is 16.6%, down from 20% last week, based on state-adjusted figures.

The purple tier impacts bars, theaters, museums, indoor recreational facilities and wineries — all of which are supposed to remain closed. However wineries, like restaurants, can provide outdoor dining, takeout and delivery.

Most retail outlets are limited to 25% capacity, while hair salons, nail salons and barbershops can operate with safeguards in place.

Information on tier requirements can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to get tested, with or without symptoms, to identify where the disease is currently present in the community and where it is not. Testing continues to be an integral focus as more residents visit more businesses. Visit www.rivcoph.org/coronavirus/testing for more information on testing locations and how to make an appointment.

Click here for a map of Riverside County cases.

Article updated: 2/05/2020