Riverside County Board of Supervisors names new County Executive Officer

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors unanimously appointed Jeffrey A. Van Wagenen Jr. to be the next county executive officer (CEO).

Van Wagenen has worked for 14 years in public service with the County of Riverside, including the last three years as assistant CEO for seven public safety departments.

Prior to his latest tenure with the county, he owned and operated a criminal law office for 10 years. Van Wagenen earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern California and his juris doctorate from the University of California, Hastings College of Law in San Francisco.

“After doing a competitive, nationwide recruitment, I am pleased that one of our Riverside County residents will be our next CEO,” said Board Chair Karen Spiegel, Second District Supervisor. “Jeff has been a driving force within the county and built a strong reputation for collaborative solutions to tough problems.”

The county executive officer carries out the policy direction of the board of supervisors, leads more than 40 county departments with more than 22,000 employees, and oversees an annual budget in excess of $6 billion.

“The hard work of the county is done in our departments everyday by our dedicated staff,” said Van Wagenen. “I am honored to serve the board of supervisors on behalf of the 2.5 million people who choose to call Riverside County home.”

The county executive officer contract will be on the agenda for Tuesday, Feb. 9, and posted online Friday, Feb. 5.

This information is directly from Riverside County officials