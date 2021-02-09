Fire sparks at strip mall in Indio

Employees and shoppers were evacuated from stores at a strip mall in Indio due to a structure fire.

NBC Palm Springs was there when people were evacuating both Big Lots and the Dollar Tree at Ave 42 and Jackson St.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, the structure fire was reported at 11:51 A.M.

Commercial Structure Fire in Indio RPT @ 11:51 A.M. – 42200 Blk Jackson St. Firefighters are on scene of a fire at a strip mall. All patrons and employees evacuated. 2nd alarm started. #DollarIncident 1 ENG, 2 TRKS, 2 CHIEF OFFICERS, BREATHING SUPPORT, 2 MEDICS — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) February 9, 2021

Both Big Lots and the Dollar Tree had visible burn marks.

The cause has not yet been determined.

Stay with NBC Palm Springs for updates on this incident.