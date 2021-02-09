Pedestrian Killed in Freeway Crash in Indio

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed Monday evening on eastbound Interstate 10 in Indio.

The crash was reported about 10:10 p.m. near Golf Center Parkway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Firefighters responded to the scene and confirmed one person was killed, the Riverside County Fire Department said.

Further details of the accident were not disclosed.

Traffic was being taken off the eastbound lanes of the freeway at Jackson Street, the CHP said.

The age, gender and name of the victim were not immediately available.