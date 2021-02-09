Riverside County addresses concerns over being contacted for second dose

Riverside County residents have expressed confusion and frustration when it comes to getting their second dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Just a couple of weeks ago the County said they will contact those who received their first dose at a county-run clinic to schedule their second dose. While several people have been contacted by the County, several people say they have not been notified and worry about missing their time suggested time frame for a second dose.

Riverside County Public Health Officer Cameron Kaiser said Tuesday they will reach out at the date nears and timing depends on vaccine supply.

Kaiser also said the notification, “may come AFTER the 21- or 28- day mark, but before the 42-day timeline allowed by the CDC.”

Public Health will reach out as the date for the 2nd shot nears to set up an appointment. There are 2nd dose clinics countywide, but timing depends on vaccine supply. The email may come AFTER the 21- or 28-day mark, but before the 42-day timeline allowed by the CDC. #RivCoNOW pic.twitter.com/m3yoyQyTJ4 — Dr. Cameron Kaiser (@RivCoDoc) February 9, 2021

Tuesday morning Kaiser also said Monday was a new one-day high for the number of vaccines administered in the County with 6,473 doses administered at the eight sites across the County.